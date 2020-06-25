General News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Here is what to do in the likely event of an earthquake

Earthquakes, just like other natural disasters, have since been a part of the Ghanaian history with records indicating that the earliest earthquake experienced was in 1615 with a magnitude greater than 6.0 on the Richter Scale.



Following the latest earth tremor which was experienced in parts of the capital on the night of Wednesday, June 24, 2020, has left many to worry.



A Senior Seismologist at the Ghana Geological Survey Authority, Nicholas Opoku, however, explained the three tremors that hit the country were ‘mild earthquakes’ which had a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale.



But what can one do in the likely event of an earthquake hitting the country?



Here are some few tips and safety measures to take



1. Should an earthquake occur, one must first seek to protect themselves right away. If you are in a car driving, pullover and stop immediately and set you parking brake on.



2. Should you be sleeping in bed, turn face facedown and cover your head and neck with a pillow.



3. Should you be outdoors, stay in an open space and away from large structures and buildings. Do not move towards a doorway or run outside the room.



4. While seeking for shelter, one must also drop cover and hold on to something tight. This will entail that you drop down on your knees and hands. You must ensure to cover your neck and head with your arms.



5. Crawl underneath any table or desk if you’re in a room full of people and seek for shelter. If there’s no shelter nearby, crawl next to an interior wall away from windows. Crawl only if you can reach for a better shelter cover without going into an area with more debris.



6. Finally stay on your knees or bend over to protect any vital organs in the wake of an earthquake until it is safe.

