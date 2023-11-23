Here is the list of things government is seeking to restrict importation on

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has presented a bill to parliament, outlining the government's intention to impose restrictions on the importation of several key items.



The move is part of the government's broader strategy to boost the local economy and reduce the financial burden associated with importing these products.



The proposal, spearheaded by the Trade Minister, Kobina Tahir Hammond, emphasizes the negative impact of importing certain goods on the country's economic stability.



The minister referenced that the cost of importing these items puts a strain on the nation's finances and undermines efforts to stimulate domestic production.



The bill outlines a comprehensive list of items that could face restrictions if the legislation is approved.



In addition to the ban on the importation of tripe, locally known as 'yemuadie,' and rice, the following items are included, according to a photo shared on X by GHOne:



Poultry



Animal and Vegetable oil



Margarine



Fruit drinks



Soft drinks



Mineral water



Noodles and pasta



Ceramic tiles



Corrugated paper and paperboard



Mosquito coil and insecticides



Soaps and detergents



Motor cars



Iron and steels



Cement



Polymers (Plastics and plastic products)



Fish



Sugar



Clothing and apparel



Biscuits



Canned tomatoes



If the bill is passed, importers seeking to bring these products into the country will be required to obtain a certificate of clearance from the government.



This measure aims to regulate and monitor the importation of specified goods, ensuring that they align with the government's economic objectives of enhancing the local economy.



NW/AE



