Here is the list of things government is seeking to restrict importation on

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Ministry of Trade and Industry has presented a bill to parliament, outlining the government's intention to impose restrictions on the importation of several key items.
The move is part of the government's broader strategy to boost the local economy and reduce the financial burden associated with importing these products.
The proposal, spearheaded by the Trade Minister, Kobina Tahir Hammond, emphasizes the negative impact of importing certain goods on the country's economic stability.
The minister referenced that the cost of importing these items puts a strain on the nation's finances and undermines efforts to stimulate domestic production.
The bill outlines a comprehensive list of items that could face restrictions if the legislation is approved.
In addition to the ban on the importation of tripe, locally known as 'yemuadie,' and rice, the following items are included, according to a photo shared on X by GHOne:
Poultry
Animal and Vegetable oil
Margarine
Fruit drinks
Soft drinks
Mineral water
Noodles and pasta
Ceramic tiles
Corrugated paper and paperboard
Mosquito coil and insecticides
Soaps and detergents
Motor cars
Iron and steels
Cement
Polymers (Plastics and plastic products)
Fish
Sugar
Clothing and apparel
Biscuits
Canned tomatoes
If the bill is passed, importers seeking to bring these products into the country will be required to obtain a certificate of clearance from the government.
This measure aims to regulate and monitor the importation of specified goods, ensuring that they align with the government's economic objectives of enhancing the local economy.
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
NW/AE
Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel