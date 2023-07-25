Here is the list of Members of Parliament to investigate leaked audio on IGP plotting

General News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin, has announced the formation of a 7-member Special Committee tasked with investigating the leaked audio containing information about attempts to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, before the 2024 general election.



The establishment of this committee aims to address the seriousness of the matter, given its implications for national security and the democratic process.



The committee will be chaired by Atta Akyea, the MP for Abuakwa South, with the Vice Chair being the MP for Builsa North.



The Majority members on the committee include Patrick Yaw Boamah, MP for Okaikwei Central, and Ophelia Mensah, MP from Mfantseman.



Representing the Minority Caucus are Eric Opoku, MP for Asunafo South, and Peter Lanchene Toobu MP for Wa West.



To lend expertise to the investigation, Dr. Isaac Lartey Annan, a lawyer, and human rights expert, has been appointed as the technical expert.



Given the seriousness of the matter, the committee has been granted until 10th September 2023 to submit its comprehensive report, ensuring a thorough examination of the leaked audio and any associated plans concerning the removal of the IGP.



Speaker Alban S.K. Bagbin emphasized the collective responsibility of the nation in addressing this issue promptly and thoroughly to safeguard the security and integrity of the country.



The investigation aims to bring clarity to the leaked audio and to ensure accountability if any improper actions are found to have been taken.



