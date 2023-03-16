Here is how Kennedy Agyapong celebrated his victory against Anas in defamation case

General News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has been captured celebrating his victory after the court dismissed the GHC25 million defamation suit against him brought by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



After the court ruling, the lawmaker was seen having lunch with his loved ones at a residence.



In the video, the group of friends were captured drinking champagne and having fufu with soup.



The Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) was facing a GH¢25 million suit from Anas over some comments he had allegedly made against the investigative journalist in public after airing his investigative piece #Number 12, which exposed some rots in Ghana football.



Background



Sometime in 2018, the ace international investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas dragged the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, to court for defaming him.



Anas was asking the High Court to award aggravated damages to the tune of GH¢25 million arising from defamatory materials published by the MP.



He said the MP had been publishing materials in his bid to discredit him after releasing an explosive piece on the rot in Ghana football.



Displeased with the MP’s actions, Anas, through his lawyer, Mr Kissi Agyebeng, sued Mr Agyapong for the award of general damages for defamation in the defendant’s publications.



A journalist, Mr Listowell Yesu Bukarson, has been granted the lawful attorney to stand in for Anas.





Here is how Hon. Kennedy Agyapong celebrated his defamation case victory against ANAS #UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/zfP4wPuRcA — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) March 16, 2023

The publication complained of are May 29, 2018, live programme in Twi on Adom TV, where Mr Agyapong categorically stated that Anas was a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist and evil.According to the statement of claim, the defendant, in a similar manner, published defamatory words on May 31, 2018, via Oman FM, a private radio station owned by the defendant.The statement of claim also stated that the defendant published more defamatory materials against the plaintiff via other platforms to the extent of releasing pictures purported to be those of the investigative journalist in his bid to blow the latter’s cover.YNA/WA