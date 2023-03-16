Here is how Kennedy Agyapong celebrated his victory against Anas in defamation case

General News of Thursday, 16 March 2023
Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has been captured celebrating his victory after the court dismissed the GHC25 million defamation suit against him brought by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
After the court ruling, the lawmaker was seen having lunch with his loved ones at a residence.
In the video, the group of friends were captured drinking champagne and having fufu with soup.
The Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) was facing a GH¢25 million suit from Anas over some comments he had allegedly made against the investigative journalist in public after airing his investigative piece #Number 12, which exposed some rots in Ghana football.
Background
Sometime in 2018, the ace international investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas dragged the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, to court for defaming him.
Anas was asking the High Court to award aggravated damages to the tune of GH¢25 million arising from defamatory materials published by the MP.
He said the MP had been publishing materials in his bid to discredit him after releasing an explosive piece on the rot in Ghana football.
Displeased with the MP’s actions, Anas, through his lawyer, Mr Kissi Agyebeng, sued Mr Agyapong for the award of general damages for defamation in the defendant’s publications.
A journalist, Mr Listowell Yesu Bukarson, has been granted the lawful attorney to stand in for Anas.
