Here is a breakdown of state funds Sedina Tamakloe was accused of stealing or misappropriating

Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MASLOC (Microfinance and Small Loans Centre) during the John Dramani Mahama administration, has been jailed to a prison term of 10 years by a High Court in Accra.



The court found Tamakloe Attionu, who was tried in absentia, guilty on 78 counts of causing financial loss to the state, stealing, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and causing loss to public property in contravention of the public procurement law.



The former MASLOC boss' woes began in 2017 after an investigation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) showed fraudulent disbursements of funds during her reign.



She was accused of embezzling GH¢3.19 million during their tenure at MASLOC and causing a deliberate financial loss of GH¢1.97 million to the state. She was also accused of making unauthorised commitments, resulting in financial obligations totalling GH¢61.74 million for the government.



Here is a breakdown of all the money she was accused of stealing or misappropriating:



1. Appropriating GH¢500,000 of MASLOC funds for personal use after it was returned from a private microfinance company, Obaatanpa Micro-Finance Company Limited.



2. Withdrawing GH¢1,816,000 in tranches after the MASLOC board approved GH¢1,706,000 of MASLOC funds for a countrywide sensitization.



3. Out of the GH¢1,816,000 for the sensitisation programme only GH¢1,300 was spent on refreshments for some beneficiaries in the Volta, Greater-Accra, and Brong-Ahafo Regions with no programme taking place in the other regions.



4. Appropriating only GH¢579,800 out of the sum of GH¢1,465,035 meant for the victims of the Kantamanto Market fire disaster in 2013.



5. Procuring 150 Chevy Aveo Saloon at a unit cost of GH¢74,495 ($18,883.39) instead of GH¢47,346.93 ($12,009.91), 100 Chevy Sparklite at a unit cost of GH¢65,095.00 ($16,500.63) instead of GH¢35,918.37 ($9,104.77) and 33-seater Isuzu buses at a unit cost of GH¢445,560 ($112,942.96), in 2013 without PPA approval.



6. Procuring 200 pieces of Samsung B310 mobile dual sim phones under a project called PINCO Project Market Survey at an inflated cost of GH¢93,412 when the market value of the phones was GH¢24,400, in 2016.



7. Authorising ex-gratia amounts of GH¢135,592.33 and GH¢82,218.76 for herself and her deputy respectively.



8. Paid herself and her deputy GH¢28,445.94 and GH¢27,486.62 respectively, purportedly in lieu of leave.





