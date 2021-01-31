General News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Here are the world leaders who paid tribute to Rawlings at his funeral

Former President Rawlings in photographs of world leaders he met in his lifetime

During his lifetime, both as a military leader and democratic president, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings impacted several lives along the way.



His influence was not restricted to Ghanaians and African presidents but also global leaders as well.



Having masterminded the 1992 constitution, Ghana’s first president under the 4th Republic has largely been touted as the father of modern democracy in the country.



Mr Rawlings was also the longest-serving head of state in Ghana, having governed for 20 years in power.



To bid him farewell, several leaders from different geographical locations flew down to pay last respects to their former compatriot.



Here’s a list of world leaders who sent tributes to the former Ghanaian president:



- President of Namibia - Hage G. Geingob



- President of Republic of Congo - Denis Sassou Nguesso



- President of Sierra Leone - Brig (Rtd) Dr Julius Maada Bio



- President of Ireland - Michael D. Higgins



- Vice President of Liberia - Jewel Howard-Taylor



- Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of England



- Prince Charles, Prince of Wales







- Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Kingdom of Bahrain - Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa



- Former President, Ivory Coast - Laurent Gbagbo



- Former President of Suriname - Desire Delano Bouterse



- Former Prime Minister of Jamaica - P.J Patterson



- Former Prime Minister of Malaysia - Dr. Mahathir Bin Mohamad



- Former President and First Lady of South Africa - Thabo and Mrs Mbeki



- Former President of Nigeria - General A.A. Abubakar & Justice Fati L. Abubakar



- Former President of Malawi - Dr Joyce Banda



- Former President of Namibia - Hifikepunye Pohamba



