Here are the two Ghanaian universities Tyrone Marhguy is eyeing

General News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tyrone Iras Marhguy, the Rastafarian student who faced admission denial by Achimota School in 2021 due to his dreadlocks and has excelled in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and is now contemplating his future academic path.



In an interview with Citi TV, Marhguy expressed his interest in pursuing studies in either Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or Electrical Engineering at either Ashesi University or Academic City.



He shared, “…In Ghana, then it's Ashesi, Academic City, and in terms of courses, it will be Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or Electrical Engineering. I am also looking at prestigious international institutions such as Columbia, Harvard, MIT, and Cornell.”



Reflecting on his social journey amid his admission brouhaha, Marhguy revealed that the challenges surrounding his admission initially transformed him from an extroverted individual to an introvert.



Despite this, he gradually gained acceptance within the Achimota community for who he truly is.



“Within the school, one thing I couldn't do was go to the dining hall. I grew into the Achimota community because we see you and yes, we acknowledge, unlike initially when I was labeled as 'the Rasta guy.' I am not an introvert,” he said.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/BB



