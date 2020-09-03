Politics of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Here are the promises Mahama made to the people of Wa

Former President John Dramani Mahama

John Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged Ghanaians not to fall for the promises of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because they can't fulfill them.



According to him, those promises by the NPP are only meant to win votes.



Speaking during a courtesy call on the Wa Naa, Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo, at his palace on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, during his campaign tour at Wa in the Upper West Region, he outlined policies and programmes the NDC will implement if voted to power come December 7 in the general elections.



He promised to add a free primary health care plan to the current National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) which will contribute to the faster attainment of universal health care for all Ghanaians.



He also outlined some programes the NDC will implement in the Region stating that he would ensure the continuation of the numerous abandoned projects in the region, refurbish the Wa Municipal Hospital, develop the Wa Airport, provide seed money for the operations of the Upper West Regional Hospital, construct more health facilities across the region and in Wa and improve educational and other infrastructure in the region.









