Here are the nominees for this year’s GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

The third edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards comes off on Friday, December 8, 2023, with deserving members of the Ghanaian society nominated to win big in their respective categories.



This edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards seeks to acknowledge the women who are contributing exceptionally in their various fields of work.



Dubbed the Women’s Edition, the theme for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is “Women of Change.”



The total number of categories for this year’s edition is 17, including the GhanaWeb Women Excellence in STEM, GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Agriculture, among others.



Below is the full list of all the nominees for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards:



GhanaWeb Women Excellence in STEM

1. Elsie Effah Kaufmann

2. Nana Akua Aboagyewaa

3. Hanifatu Napari Mumuni

4. Monica Ayoma Amanu

5. Lois Damptey



GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Agriculture

1. Ellen Oduro

2. Enyonam Manye

3. Deborah Boateng

4. Yaa Ajeley

5. Nana Adjoa Sifa



GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Media and Communication

1. Georgina Asare

2. Mansa Amoa-Awuah

3. Nana Akua Mensah-Abrompah

4. Berla Mundi

5. Deloris Frimpong Manso



GhanaWeb Women Excellence in in Leadership

1. Prof. Goski Alabi

2. Mercy Osei Konadu Hammah

3. Mansa Amoa-Awuah

4. Cynthia Ekua Tsetsewa Ahinkurah

5. Kosi Antwiwaa Yankey-Ayeh



GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Education

1. Elsie Aku Con-Nutsugah

2. Dr. Janet Sika Akoto

3. Aishetu Ibrahim

4. Nancy MBA

5. Josephine Mary Godwyll



GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Music, Drama and Dance

1. Danita Adoma

2. Endurance Grand

3. Leticia Kyerewaa

4. Adelaide Bortier

5. Emelia Arthur



GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Fashion and Lifestyle

1. Amanda Naa Lamiley Odartey

2. Sheila Sedor

3. Felicity Amankona

4. Clara Pinkrah-Sam

5. Samira and Swaba Pio



GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Business Resilience and Change

1. Cynthia Ekua Tsetsewa Ahinkurah

2. Adeline Quarshie

3. Ella Cadie (Samuella Ablerdu)

4. Kosi Antwiwaa Yankey-Ayeh

5. Ann Brewin



GhanWeb Women Excellence in Creative Arts

1. Ama of Kofi ne Ama fame

2. Anita Pearl Ankor

3. Endurance Grand

4. Priscilla Abena Bruce

5. Latifah Idriss



GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Entrepreneurship

1. Gwyneth Gyimah Addo

2. Emelia Barkey Djanie

3. Israella Mansu

4. Samuella Ablerdu

5. Yang Yang



GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Healthcare

1. Elizabeth Mensah Asor

2. Ewura Adjoa Nunoo

3. Marian Cudjoe

4. Sa Ada Sadique

5. Dr. Grace Buckman



GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Sports

1. Elizabeth Opoku

2. Esther Agyemang Badu

3. Bernice Borley Borquaye

4. Adjoa Bayor

5. Mercy Tagoe



GhanaWeb Most Influential Women Award

1. Cynthia Ekua Tsetsewa Ahinkurah

2. Grace Obeng

3. Dr. Joanna Gunab

4. Clara Pinkrah-Sam

5. Yang Yang



GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Innovation

1. Sikira Lamidi

2. Ida Nylanda

3. Clara Pinkrah-Sam

4. Salia Vitus Naangmenkpieo

5. Lydia Korkor Quarcoo



GhanaWeb Humanitarian Award

1. Madina Adutwumwaa

2. Georgina Asare Fiagbenu

3. Holly La Belle Lumor

4. Celestine Akosua Amedume

5. Catherine Coffie



GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Business Development

1. Ann Brewin

2. Mirth Ami Asamoah

3. Esther Naanbir Biile

4. Clara Pinkrah-Sam

5. Yang Yang



Inspirational Male Supporting Women Leaders

1. Basil David Anthony

2. Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah

3. Maxwell Mensah

4. Enoch Asiedu

5. Santosh Nair







