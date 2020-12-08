General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Here are the new faces of Ghana's 8th parliament

Just like every election year, new parliamentary candidates are chosen by the people for certain constituencies and the 2020 polls is not different.



GhanaWeb brings you the list of some new faces that will represent their areas in the 4th republic of the 8th republic.



The names are culled from a list of results that have so far been collated by collation centres.



Below is a list of new representatives in Ghana's 8th Parliament:



1. Abu Jinapor



Following the defeat of the incumbent MP for Damongo seat, Adam Mutawakilu, Samuel Abu Jinapor will be a first-time Member of Parliament for his constituency.



Abu Jinapor is the younger brother of John Jinapor, who happens to be the MP for Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency, under the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.



The Deputy Chief of Staff under the ruling New Patriotic Party, who nudged off the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ candidate, polled 15, 671 while the incumbent amassed 13, 330.



2. Francis Xavier Sosu



The NDC parliamentary candidate for Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu is heading to parliament for the first time after defeating the incumbent MP NPP’s Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface.



He won by 61, 274 votes while the incumbent NPP MP managed to pull some 46, 525 votes.



Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu prior to the elections launched a website dubbed ‘madinajobcenter.com’ to solve the unemployment problems in the constituency.



3. John Peter Amewu



Energy Minister John Peter Amewu made history as the first NPP candidate to win the Hohoe seat in the Volta Region.



Amewu polled 26,952 against his major contender, Prof Margaret Kweku of the NDC who polled 21,821.



4. Dzifa Gomashie



After serving as Deputy Minister for Tourism and Art under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Dzifa Gomashie has won the Ketu-South seat for the NDC.



She beat New Patriotic Party’s David Tiahno Quarshie to secure victory for the NDC in that part of the region.



The former actress will replace incumbent member of parliament for the constituency Fiifi Kwetey who did not seek reelection in the December 7, 2020, election.



5. Dakoa Newman



Dakoa Newman has won the seat for Okaikwei South after she won the primaries against the incumbent MP, Arthur Ahmed.



6. Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui



Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui a member of the NDC who happens to be the sister of Hannah Tetteh is heading to parliament for the first time.



She won against the incumbent MP George Andah (NPP) after he snatched the seat from Hannah Tetteh in 2016 for Awutu Senya West.



7. Adamu Ramadan



Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party's MP Yaw Buaben Asamoa lost to NDC's Mohammed Adamu Ramadan making way for his to serve under the 8th parliament of the 4th republic.



GhanaWeb will update this story as and when results are certified.

