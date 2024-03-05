You are here: HomeNews2024 03 05Article 1919965

General News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Here are the major dates on EC’s timetable for election 2024

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has released its timetable for the 2024 elections.

The release comes after pressure was mounted on the commission by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

The Electoral Commission’s activities for the year will start in April with a public education session on the voter registration exercise.

Below is the full timetable

Electoral Commission of Ghana’s Calendar

April 1 to May 26, 2024: 56 days of public education on the voter registration exercise.

May 7 to May 27, 2024: Voters’ registration exercise.

May 30, 2024: Nationwide exercise to replace missing voter ID cards.

July 9 to 18, 2024: Submission of provisional voters’ register

July 15 to 24, 2024: Exhibition of the voters’ register.

August 30 to September 5, 2024: Submission of the final voters’ register to political parties.

September 9 to 13, 2024: Nominations of candidates for presidential and parliamentary elections.

September 23, 2024: Balloting for positions on the presidential ballot paper.

September 24, 2024: Balloting for parliamentary positions.

December 2, 2024: Special Voting for selected professionals.

December 7, 2024: Main election day.

Within three days of December 7, 2024: Expected declaration of presidential results.

