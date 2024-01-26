Here are the 6 constituencies excluded from the NPP primaries on Saturday

Politics of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), six constituencies with incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) from the party will not be participating.



The affected constituencies are Mampong and Fomena in the Ashanti Region; Binduri in Upper East Region; Agona West in the Central Region; Akwapim South in the Eastern Region; and Sunyani East in the Bono Region.



This decision arises from various challenges, such as court injunctions and internal issues that have been brought to the attention of the party's national leadership.



In Fomena, for example, efforts are underway to address a visible rift as an independent candidate emerges from the party's ranks, despite having a sitting MP.



Sunyani East is grappling with a High Court rejection of the constituency album, causing a halt in the election of constituency executives.



Meanwhile, in Akwapim South, regional executives are engaging in 'broader consultation' following the withdrawal of the sitting MP, OB Amoah, from the race.



Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM on Thursday, January 25, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NPP, identified the affected constituencies.



He mentioned that he has not received official notification about a potential seventh constituency, the Upper Denkyira East, yet.



Despite these challenges, Kodua assured that the party is fully prepared for the primaries.



Meanwhile, he said ballots and election materials have been printed and are ready for distribution.



He expressed confidence that the elections will conclude by the 2pm closing time, anticipating no delays, while urging stakeholders to ensure a smooth exercise.



The NPP has cleared 326 parliamentary aspirants for the January 27 primaries, aimed at selecting candidates for constituencies where the party currently holds parliamentary seats.



Out of the 373 aspirants who initially filed to contest after vetting, 33 are running unopposed, while 11 were disqualified, and two others referred to the National Executive Committee (NEC).



Two candidates who were initially cleared have since withdrawn, one submitted incomplete forms, and two did not attend the vetting process.



NAY/AE



