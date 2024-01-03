You are here: HomeNews2024 01 03Article 1906838

Here are the 44 countries Ghanaian passport holders can enter without visas

Ordinary Ghanaian passport holders can travel visa-free to a total of 65 countries according to the Visa Index portal but there are three groups of visa-free travel.

a. 44 countries = Ghana passport holders can travel visa-free

b. 19 countries = Ghana nationals are eligible for a visa on arrival

c. 2 countries = Ghana passport holders are eligible to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA)

Last year, South Africa began its visa-free travel policy for Ghanaians but those who wish to stay for more than three months must apply for a visa.

Below are the 44 visa-free countries for Ghanaian passport holders

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belize

Benin

British Virgin Islands

Burkina Faso

Cape Verde

Cook Islands

Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Dominica

Eswatini

Fiji

Gambia

Grenada

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Jamaica

Kenya

Kiribati

Lesotho

Liberia

Mali

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Mozambique

Niger

Nigeria

Philippines

Rwanda

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Singapore

South Africa

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Tanzania

Togo

Trinidad and Tobago

Uganda

Vanuatu

Zimbabwe

The above list shows all the visa-exempt countries for Ghana citizens.

However, it is important to recognize that the duration of stay and permissible purposes for travel for Ghana citizens in each country are subject to the respective nation's visa regulations.

It is essential for Ghana passport holders to verify if a visa is required for extended stays beyond the allowed duration of stay or for purposes not encompassed within the Visa Waiver Policy of the destination country, the portal added.