Here are the 3 female names that have popped up as Bawumia's running mate

As the political landscape in Ghana continues to evolve, one of the burning questions on the minds of many Ghanaians revolves around the choice of running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Months after his endorsement as the flagbearer, speculation has abounded regarding not only who will fill this crucial position, but also the gender and region from which the candidate will hail.



Unlike the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which has already made its running mate selection known, the NPP's decision is still shrouded in mystery.



The possibility of a female running mate for Dr Bawumia has captured the imagination of many, particularly given the gender dynamics within Ghanaian politics today.



Several prominent female figures have since emerged as contenders for this significant role, each bringing their unique qualifications and experiences to the table.



GhanaWeb places a spotlight on some of these women.



Akosua Frema Osei-Opare:



As the current Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare stands out as a leading candidate for the position of running mate.



Akosua Frema Osei Opare, born in 1948, is a female Ghanaian politician.



She had her bachelor's degree in home science from the University of Ghana. She proceeded to University of Guelph for a Masters in Food Science.



Frema is married with four children.



Frema lectured at the University of Ghana at the Department of Home Science from 1976-1982.



She eventually became the Head of Department. She has also worked with the United Nations in the Women In Fisheries project in various capacities in Uganda, Ethiopia, Congo and Namibia.



Frema, in 2005-2008, worked under the government of President John Agyekum Kufuor as the Deputy Minister for Manpower, Youth and Employment.



She also once served a two term office as the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon.



With a wealth of experience in governance and administration, coupled with her role at the heart of the NPP's operations, Osei-Opare presents a compelling choice.



However, questions regarding her age may cast some doubts on her eligibility, as some people have said.



Irene Naa Torshie:



Another name that has surfaced prominently in discussions is Irene Naa Torshie, the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund.



With a background in grassroots development and public service, Torshie brings a wealth of experience to the table.



Her selection would also align with the party's strategy of choosing candidates from swing regions.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful:



Born on October 20, 1964, a certified legal expert, women's rights activist, and technology advocate, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful brings a wealth of experiences to the table.



She is currently the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, and also the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West.



Beyond her political prowess, she champions the government's infrastructure program for the ICT sector, focusing on digitalization, e-government services, and fostering local tech start-ups.



Owusu-Ekuful holds a certificate in Government Integrity from the International Law Institute, Washington DC, a Project Management and Planning Certificate from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, and Masters in Conflict Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.



She is a lawyer, women's rights activist, technology advocate and a product of the University Of Ghana And The Ghana School Of Law.



Known for her outspokenness and advocacy on various issues, Ursula's inclusion on the shortlist reflects her prominence within the party.



The potential selection of any of these three women as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate would mark a significant milestone in Ghanaian politics, breaking traditional gender barriers and signalling a commitment to inclusivity and diversity within the NPP.



While speculation continues to swirl around the eventual choice, it is clear that the decision will not only impact the outcome of the upcoming elections but also shape the trajectory of Ghanaian politics for years to come.



