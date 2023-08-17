Here are the 17 polling stations for NPP's super delegates conference

Politics of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

In preparation for the upcoming presidential primary scheduled for November 4, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has unveiled a list of 17 designated polling stations for the Super Delegates Conference set to take place on Saturday, August 26, 2023.



This selection has been strategically made with the intention of narrowing down the pool of aspirants to a final count of five contenders.



The 17 designated regional voting centers, collectively referred to as the Special Electoral College, have been carefully chosen to facilitate a comprehensive and efficient voting process for the party's members.



This arrangement represents a crucial step in the NPP's organisational efforts ahead of the critical presidential primary, highlighting the party's commitment to a streamlined and transparent candidate selection process.



The list of the 17 Special Electoral College Regional voting centres is as follows:



