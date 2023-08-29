You are here: HomeNews2023 08 29Article 1833821

General News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are the 17 categories for this year's GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

Official launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, Women's Edition play videoOfficial launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, Women's Edition

GhanaWeb launched the annual GhanaWeb Excellence Awards in 2021 in commemoration of its 22nd anniversary.

The audience-powered awards offered the portal’s audience the opportunity to decide who they believe has excelled in various categories over a period.

The 2023 edition of the award is highly-centred on rewarding the women who have played instrumental roles in various capacities in the country.

The award will also acknowledge the efforts of women who have brought significant changes in various aspects of society.

It will also recognize and celebrate outstanding women in Ghana, role models, and future leaders who have helped in the development of the country.

The theme for this year's GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is, "Woman of Change."

Here are the categories for this year's awards ceremony

1. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in STEM(Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

2. GhanaWeb Women Excellence In Agriculture

3. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Media and Communication

4. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Leadership

5. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Education

6. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Fashion and Lifestyle

7. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Business Resilience and Change

8. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Entrepreneurship

9. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Creative Arts

10. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Healthcare

11. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Sports

12. GhanaWeb Most Influential Woman Award

13. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Tech and Innovation

14. GhanaWeb Humanitarian Award

15. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Music, Drama and Dance

16. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Business Development

17. Inspirational Male Supporting Women Leaders

GhanaWeb will also give out two special awards and these are; the GhanaWeb Women Organization Excellence Award and the Ekow Blankson Marketing Giant Award.

Now, go ahead and nominate your favourites for the various categories.





