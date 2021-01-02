Politics of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Here are the 12 New Year ‘prophecies’ of Gabby Otchere-Darko

Leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Leading member of the New patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is confident that he also has the ability to make revelations about the New Year.



In what appears to be a piece which mimics the work of some prophets in the country, Gabby stated his top 12 prophecies which he believes will manifest over the next 12 months.



He however made clear that his predictions were not revealed by God.



In the 12-point piece, Gabby Otchere Darko made predictions about the pending legal battle the NDC initiated over the outcome of the 2020 elections. According to him, it is likely that the Supreme Court will cite lack of substantive evidence from the petitioners.



“The Supreme Court will rule that the petitioner could not provide any material evidence, in terms of actual numbers, to justify the run-off he is seeking against either Jean Mensa or Akufo-Addo,” he wrote.



Again, he predicted that his party will undergo some “really annoying leadership skirmishes.”



Gabby’s prediction spree also touched on some internal affairs of the NDC. He added that the opposition party will also see some leadership unrest which will subsequently prompt some members to call for Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ comeback.



He also made some prediction related to the International community.



Read Gabby’s 12 prophecies below;



1. There will be a big leadership fight over control of the NDC, with a faction even calling for Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings to rejoin.



2. There will be some really annoying leadership skirmishes within the NPP.



3. There will be a major minerals discovery in Ghana. Bigger than Jubilee.



4. Tensions between Russia and the USA will heighten, with Putin and Biden at loggerheads.



5. A big politician will be caught in a major sex scandal.



6. Donald Trump will face prosecution.



7. A major drawn out drama will unfold at Ghana’s Parliament on the night of January 6. One that will keep the entire nation awake all night; a drama like never before.



8. There will be by-elections this year.



9. Arsenal will end the season in top 4 of the EPL.



10. A very big politician will be on trial this year.



11. A very big African statesman will be buried in January.



12. The Supreme Court will rule that the petitioner could not provide any material evidence, in terms of actual numbers, to justify the run-off he is seeking against either Jean Mensa or Akufo-Addo.



PS: None of the above has been revealed to me for you to pray over them for redemption. Sorry, if I disappointed you by not adding any deaths. That is too cheap and, in fact, evil. Well, at least, I came close with No. 11 and that one was very easy.





