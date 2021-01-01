Here are some major crime headline stories for 2020

General News of Friday, 1 January 2021
Source: GNA
The following are some major crime and court stories for the year 2020 reported by the Ghana News Agency.
January 9, 2020: MP’s Killer is medically fit to stand trial- Court
January 14: Former UT Bank Boss, Kofi Amoabeng granted bail following the collapse of bank
January 14: Former Beige Bank Boss remanded
January 16: Exton Cubic Review Application thrown out
January 16: High Court issues arrest warrant for Kelvin Ebo Taylor for making derogatory remarks on former NCA officials’ trial
January 30: Photo Editor Jailed for publishing nude videos of a student
January 31: Lebanese Businessman freed over rape charges
March 5, 2020: Chief Justice launches ADR Week
March 16: Judges and Magistrate to hear cases of extreme emergency- Chief Justice
March 23: Court halts NIA Registration in Eastern Region for 10 days.
June 25, 2020: Supreme Court order EC to compile new voters register
July 8, 2020: CJ embarks on 14-day self-isolation in line with COVID-19 protocols
August 5, 2020: Web designer and blogger busted over pornography
September 14, 2020: Refrain from showing too much skin- GBA President warns female lawyers
September 16: Four remanded over Prof. Benneh’s murder
September 22: Sexual harassment, others to be addressed in Labour Act
September 23: Seven armed robbers jailed 175 years for robbing Supreme Court Judge, Banker.
September 30: WAEC sued over publication of examiner's names on social media.
October 5, 2020: Two remanded over Hot FM Manager
October 29: State withdraws charges against Alhaji Sinare
December 3, 2020: Auditor-General has no powers to surcharge Zoomlion
December 3: Forty Former MP’s don’t deserve extra pension payment
December 30: Supreme Court to hear Amewu’s injunction case on January 4
December 30: Former President Mahama files an election petition
Man, 24, commits suicide
The others are; Illegal miner remanded over motorbike robbery,
- Voice on leaked tape identified as Ofosu Ampofo's,
-Ofosu Ampofo case: Court admits recording into evidence.
-Television serial number exposes thief
-Police arrest 109 persons at Ritz Junction for attacking bailiff
-Court fines musician for stealing
-Policeman crushed under a falling cargo truck
-Businessman on GH¢200,000.00 bail for fraud
-Police arrest two suspects over High Commission's structure demolition
-Nineteen persons in court for flouting public restrictions order
-Ten persons sentenced for violation of COVID-19 restrictions
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.