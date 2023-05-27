Here are 7 major cases in which Justice Anin Yeboah gave lead judgments

General News of Saturday, 27 May 2023

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah retired as the head of Ghana’s judiciary, after having served in that capacity from 2020.



Now retired, GhanaWeb looks back on his tenure as CJ, and some of the major highlights of his administration.



It is worth mentioning that although he only recently retired as the Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah had served on the Supreme Court of Ghana from 2008.



But now, let us take a look at some 7 cases in which Justice Anin-Yeboah gave the lead judgments.



One of these cases was the 2020 election petition case that involved the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama; the sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; and the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



John Dramani Mahama vs Electoral Commission and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



18th July Ltd vs Yehans International Limited



The Republic vs High Court, Accra Ex parte Sam Okudzeto, Nene and Janet Amegatcher and ORS



Sam Jonah vs Richmond Aggrey, Yoni Kulendi, and Kulendi @ Law



The Republic vs High Court (Fast track Div) Accra Exparte: Justin Pwavra Teriwajah and Henry Nuertey Korboe



Yehans International Limited vs Martey Tsuru Family



The Republic vs VC of KNUST Exparte: Nnambi Nnakwadoro Enekwa and 4 ORS



Profile of Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah:





Having served as the fourth longest Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Anin-Yeboah began his legal career as an Assistant State Attorney at the Office of Attorney General, in Koforidua, and then proceeded to serve as Partner at Afisem chambers at its Koforidua Branch.



While working in the Eastern Region, he was also elected Eastern Regional President of the Ghana Bar Association.



From 2002 to 2003 he served as Justice of the High Court and then Court of Appeal Justice from 2003-2008, until his elevation to the Supreme Court.



Within the same period, he served as Chairman of the Appeal Committee at the Ghana Football Association from 2004 to 2008



On January 7, 2020, he was sworn in as Chief Justice, taking over from retired Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo.



He continued to provide his legal experience to football when in May 2017, he was appointed Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the 67th FIFA Congress in Bahrain. He was also the chairman of FIFA’s Ethics Committee responsible for investigating possible infringements of the FIFA Code of Ethics.



In academia, and particularly at the Ghana School of Law, he taught Civil Procedure and Ghana Legal System. As Chief Justice, has been a staunch advocate of ADR.



