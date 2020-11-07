Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Herbalist, musician before court over money doubling

File Photo: The suspects went into hiding after taking the money

A herbalist and a musician have been arraigned before An Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding two people of US$12,000 and GHS6,200.00 under the pretext of doubling the money.



The Court on Friday granted a GH¢70,000.00 bail with three sureties each to Udo Effiong Akpan, 49, a Beninoise herbalist and Michael Tata, 38 a Cameroonian musician.



They have denied the charge of attempt to commit crime, conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretense. They will make their next appearance on November 30.



Police Inspector Benson Benneh, told the Court presided over by Madam Evelyn Asamoah that Mr David Kofi Dadzie and Mr Charles Nyame were the victims in the case.



He said Akpan and Tata lived at the GREDA Estates, Nungua in Accra.



Prosecution explained that on October 18, 2020, Akpan called one Mr Zack Kofi Appiah, another victim on two different cell phone numbers, introduced himself as a money doubler and managed to convince him to do business with him.



Inspector Benneh said Akpan together with Tata met Appiah at the La Trade Fair Centre the same day, where Akpan asked him to buy “Tabraka oil” valued GH¢3,800.00 as well as virgin box valued at GH¢300.00 which would be used to double the money.



The complainant agreed and later informed his friend, Mr Dadzie. Mr Dadzie then told him how the accused persons had defrauded him and his cousin, Mr Nyame, using the same modus operandi, to part with US$12,000 and GH¢6,200.00 in October 18, 2020 at Osu in Accra.



He said they later went into hiding after taking the money.



Zack promised to assist the complainants to arrest the two accused persons, thus on October 20, 2020, the complainants and Mr Appiah met the accused at the Trade Fair Centre in order to buy the said items, the Court heard.



Inspector Benneh said when the complainants saw the accused, they identified them and demanded for their money but the accused persons denied knowing them. They arrested them and handed them over to the Police.



Prosecution said in their cautioned statements, Akpan and Tata again denied knowing the complainants, however, Akpan admitted calling Mr Appiah that he could double his money.



Tata also told the Police that he got to know Akpan three months ago when Akpan accommodated him whilst he, Tata was looking for a room to rent and admitted escorting Akpan to meet Mr Appiah at the Trade Fair.





