Henry Quartey orders demolishing of structures on watersways in Lashibi

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Greater Accra Regional Minister Mr. Henry Quartey has ordered to demolishing of structures on waterways in Lashibi, Accra.



Accordingly, the Tema West Municipal Assembly has started flattening the structures.



The Municipal Engineer of the Tema West Municipal Assembly, Vincent Blah Quarshie, stated that this demolishing will help in resolving the flood issues in the area. He stated also that the structures were blocking the completion of bridge construction in the area.



“The rainy season is almost here… to us in Tema West, it was welcoming for the Regional Minister to come and wake us up,” he said.



“We already had an action plan to demolish buildings on waterways especially as the rainy season beckons.”



Mr. Quarshie said he expects work on the bridge to proceed as planned.



“Once we have started, we want to make sure that whatever is preventing the contractor from working [on the bridge], we clear it.”