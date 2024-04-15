Henry Quartey inciting senior police officers against IGP and POMAB - Toobu alleges

General News of Monday, 15 April 2024

The Member of Parliament for the Wa West Constituency, Peter Toobu, has raised concerns over the recent actions and statements made by the Minister of the Interior, Henry Quartey, alleging that they are inciting discord among senior police officers.



Peter Toobu pointed to Quartey's recent visit to the Police Headquarters, where he announced plans for a supplementary special recommendation list to the police academy.



According to Toobu, such announcements are "unhealthy" and risk "adding color" to what he called Course 53, potentially hindering the professional development of cadets.



In a Facebook post, Toobu criticized Quartey, calling him a "walking contradiction" for warning against inciting the public, while simultaneously making statements that could incite tensions within the police force.



Henry Quartey's announcement of the supplementary list drew skepticism from Toobu, who questioned the minister's authority, stating, "The Minister has no law or policy backing his statement."



Toobu further said that Quartey's actions could incite chief inspectors and inspectors against the police administration.



Toobu also highlighted what he sees as inconsistency in Quartey's approach, initially suggesting that the minister was unhappy with the composition of Cadet Course 53, only to later direct the compilation of a supplementary list.



"Let's not put a color on Course 53," Toobu urged, emphasizing the potential dangers to the professional development of cadets.



