Henry Quartey blasts MMDCES over 'unbelievable' filth, disorder in Accra

General News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has criticized Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) within the capital city, Accra, for their failure to effectively address indiscipline and maintain cleanliness.



Under his "Let’s Make Greater Accra Work" initiative, the Minister introduced policies aimed at tackling issues such as road indiscipline, sanitation, and security. The objective was to transform Accra into a cleaner city.



However, over the past two years, the initiative has not achieved its desired outcomes. The city has witnessed a deterioration with litter on streets and roads, and tricycles still operating on major routes despite the institution of a ban.



During a meeting with the MMDCEs, Henry Quartey expressed his disappointment with the current state of affairs in the Greater Accra Region. He openly questioned the commitment and diligence of those occupying these positions.



"Have we been hardworking with 'aboboyaa' still on the road? Is it hardworking when 'trotros' are still loading around Accra Mall? Korle Klottey. Rubbish litters the Graphic road area. AMA, Kinbu, Tudu, everywhere rubbish.



"I urge us to evaluate ourselves. Agbobloshie has turned into a dumping ground despite our efforts to clear it. Ledzokuku, La Dede Kotopon, Ashaiman, Tema West. We discussed the issue of 'aboboyaa' on the motorway, yet they persist on using it. Ayawaso Wuogon, Accra Mall, the situation remains unchanged. In fact, right in front of ex-president John Mahama's residence in La Dade Kotopon, someone has started selling onions and tomatoes. Unbelievable," Quartey expressed.



