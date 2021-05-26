Henry Quartey assures Ghanaians energy minister will soon fix street lights problem

Politics of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, says the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh will soon resolve the street lights problem in Ghana.



The Minister, in an interview on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme Tuesday morning, was asked by host Kwami Sefa Kayi about what he is doing to fix the street lights in the Capital City.



In his response, he stated that one major cause of the street light problem is the photocells to the bulbs which, he disclosed, don't last long.



He revealed that, during the elections last year, he fixed over 1000 street lights in Accra but after four months, about half of them have stopped functioning because of the malfunctioning photocells.



He, however, believed the Energy Minister is working around the clock to address these challenges.



"I believe we have an indefatigable Minister in the person of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly called Napo, who is a listening and grass root MP and Minister. I know he's working; let's be patient and watch him."