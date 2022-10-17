Henry Osei Akoto accuses NPP's Nana B of hypocrisy over GRA rants

Regional News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: Frank K. Harrison

Henry Osei Akoto, an NDC Organizer hopeful has accused Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), the national organizer for the governing New Patriotic Party, of hypocrisy over his GRA rants.



According Hon. Henry Osei Akoto, if Nana B cared so much about the issues faced by the Kumasi businessmen, he would have engaged government officials instead of opting for a hypocritical tirade against the GRA on social media.



He further indicated that what the NPP National Organiser exhibited was poor leadership and does not show he cares about the Kumasi traders, but only pretending because of votes.



He however rhetorically questioned, who appoints the head of the GRA if he really cared for the traders and asked him to wake up his sleeping president and economic messiah, Bawumia.



The brouhaha about the GRA followed the introduction of the Electronic Vat system by the Ghana Revenue Authority.



The system has had various companies fail to comply with it resulting in the GRA task force’s call for action in the enforcement of the method of tax collection despite its subjection to numerous news articles in which people have expressed their opinions bitterly.