Helping Africa Foundation provides ICT centers for Nkrankwanta and Juaboso communities

Regional News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: Jemima Okai, Contributor

The Helping Africa Foundation [HAF] has donated ultramodern ICT centers to Nkrankwanta and Juaboso communities in Bono and Western North Regions to promote teaching and learning of ICT under the foundation’s flagship program, the Yamoransa Model Labs Program.



All projects comprise a 58-seater educational lab (known as EDULab) and powered by an ASANKA device that enables students to access educational materials without the internet.



Among robotics facilities provided in MakerSpace for innovation and creativity are tools for 3D Design and Printing; Coding with Lego and Arduino, and Virtual and Augmented Reality.



In addition to the above, both YM Labs 11 and 12 have a conference room, Center manager's office and are powered by Solar Panels and a Borehole.



At the dedication ceremony of the center in Juaboso dubbed YM Lab 11, the Promoter and Member of Parliament for Juaboso District, Hon. Kwabena Minta Akandoh shared that it had been his dream to provide his constituency with an ultra-modern educational facility and the dedication of this project is a dream come through.



He also encouraged teachers and students to make good use and properly maintain the facilities provided by the Helping Africa Foundation.



In a related development, YM Lab 12 was also dedicated and the Promoter who is also the Member of Parliament for the Dormaa West District, Hon. Vincent Oppong Asamoah shared that according to a published research his constituency performed the least in ratings on educational and health performance hence he is hopeful that the lab will be the dawn of a new era as it will provide the school-going children the opportunity to receive a world-class education.



The education director of the district who was very elated shared that the establishment of the lab will go a long way to augment classroom work as it has been very challenging for teachers to teach without computers.







More so, his education directorate is always looking for ways to partner with organizations like the Helping Africa Foundation in the bid to continue to support the educational needs of students. He promised to ensure proper supervision and monitoring so that this noble project will last the test of time.



The President of the Helping Africa Foundation, Dr Deborah Rose shared that the enthusiasm of the two communities is a testament of the great work of their promoters. She added that she looks forward to coming back in twenty years, just as the Deputy Executive Director, Mr Jonathan Wiesner, to see the development of the community and the students.







Mr. Japhet Aryiku, the Executive Director of the foundation stated poetically that “Every person is a piece of the continent. A part of the main. Any person’s death anywhere, first maybe because I am part of mankind, therefore, sent to know for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for all of us.” To wit, we are all one and the success of a child in these two districts is a success for all. Conversely, the failure of a child is the failure of all. He believes that with the provision of this facility, children from these communities will become change agents in the world. That is all the Helping Africa Foundation seeks to achieve.







The Yamoransa Model Labs Program is an initiative started by the Helping Africa Foundation, aimed at providing opportunities for students to expand their knowledge in STEM education through practical experience.



The model is a partnership between HAF, the Promoters (Individuals who lead the foundation into beneficiary communities to establish a partnership with the community), District/Municipal Assemblies and the District/Municipal Education Directorate.



It is managed by IMPLEMENTERS (www.TheImplementers.org) a project management non-profit organization that partners with charitable organizations, philanthropists and corporate institutions to positively impact communities. IMPLEMENTERS will manage these projects for the next two years before handing it over to the local authorities through a sustainable plan.