General News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Help us to rebuild Odawna market’ – MCE to private entities

play videoMunicipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Korley Klottey constituency, Nii Adjei Tawiah

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Korley Klottey constituency, Nii Adjei Tawiah has called on private entities to help re-construct the Odawna market which has been reduced to a ‘pile of ruins’.



This was after hundreds of stalls at the market on November 18, 2020, were engulfed in fire.



Mr. Adjei Tawiah, who was at the site to assess the situation, said considering how big the market is, the assembly will need support from private institutions to reconstruct it.



He said although the assembly is making plans to bring the market back on its feet, it cannot implement such an initiative on its own.



“We are planning on re-building the market, but then the assembly alone cannot undertake this project considering how huge the market is. We are inviting other private agencies to join us in doing that. With the current situation at hand, we need to expedite things so that by next year the process will start,” he told the press.



Nonetheless, the fire outbreak has left residents and shop owners at the market in a state of shock.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.