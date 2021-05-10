Help us fix Ghana together - Ofori-Atta

General News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has appealed to Ghanaians to help the government fix the country.



Speaking on the back of the ‘FixTheCountry’ campaign, he said irrespective of our political, social and economic backgrounds, we have to contribute to the fixing of the challenges facing the country.



He said at a press conference on Sunday, May 9.



He posited that addressing the challenges we are confronted will require the collective efforts of all Ghanaians.



He said “In extraordinary times you should expect exceptional leadership from your administration, government and truly believe we cannot ensure exceptional leadership without the collective efforts from all of us.



“So I commend the youth for calling on government and leaders to be at their best. This shows the patriotism of Ghanaian youth, echoing the president’s call to be a citizens and not a spectator.



“You have elected us to solve the problems that face us a country, we will continue to work with you and other stakeholders to do just that.”



