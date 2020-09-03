Regional News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: GNA

Help us complete our clinic - Community appeals to gov’t

The chiefs and people of Wansammire, a farming community in the Atwima-Mponua District, have appealed to the government to help complete a clinic and rehabilitate the classroom block in the community.



Mr Isaac Okyere, the Assemblyman, who made the appeal, said the clinic, which started in 2005 through communal labour and near completion, had stalled due to the lack of funds.



The six-unit classroom block for the local junior high school, which was established in 1962, had seen no renovation and was now a death trap for the about 120 pupils and their two teachers.



These came to light during a social auditing programme organized by the Atwima-Mponua District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) aimed at encouraging the citizens to be alive to their civic duties and to show interest in the initiation and implementation of development projects and programmes in the communities.



According to Mr Okyere, several appeals to the district assembly to help the people complete the projects did not receive any favourable response.



He said the community lacked basic social amenities like health facilities, water, telecommunication, classroom blocks, and electricity supply, and appealed to the government and development partners to support the people.



Mr Simon Padi, the District Director of NCCE, said the social auditing concept was to equip the people and to encourage them to initiate and show interest in the development projects in their localities.



It was also to help them to demand accountability from duty bearers in the implementation of projects.



Mr Padi urged the people to take the initiative to develop their town by initiating projects of importance to them before seeking external support.

