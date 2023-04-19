Help prevent breeding of newly mosquito species found in Ghana- GHS appeals to public

Health News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has called on the public to help prevent the breeding of the newly discovered Anopheles Stephensi to avoid causing health problems in the country.



GHS says one of the ways to stop the new strain of mosquitoes is to destroy the areas they are likely to breed by keeping the environment clean.



The Public Relations Officer for GHS Mr. Jacob Acquah in an interview with Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo", on Monday, April 17, 2023, said all health facilities in the country have been notified about the situation in order to guard against the mosquitoes.



He told the programme’s host Captain Koda that, GHS is already collaborating with the World Health Organization to investigate more about the new mosquito strains to find an antidote to their threats.



Background



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirmed the invasion of a new breed of mosquito more dangerous than the anopheles.



The new breed known as Anopheles Stephensi is also a malaria-transmitting mosquito, very invasive, spreads faster, and can adapt to a myriad of climate conditions according to the World Health Organization.



GHS has established its presence in Tuba and Dansoman and has warned residents to protect themselves.



The Anopheles Stephensi first invaded Africa in 2019, the countries include Ethiopia Sudan, Somalia, and Nigeria and unfortunately confirmed in Ghana just this March.