Help me support victims of Friday night fire in my constituency - Lydia Alhassan

Some of the affected victims going for some of the provided relief items

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan has jumped to the rescue of her constituents following a fire outbreak which razed down several structures at Shiashie on Friday night.



The makeshift wooden structures, numbering about 50 consisted of business shops while some served as homes to hundreds of people.



Residents watched their properties burnt to the ground as they were not able to salvage any of their properties due to the rage of the fire.

Together with officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Lydia Alhassan donated mattresses, mosquito nets, buckets, pails among others.

She also added a sum of 100 Ghana cedis each to the victims.



Briefing the media after meeting and addressing the victims implored well-meaning Ghanaians and philanthropists to come to the aid of the constituents.



“As their MP I cannot do it all alone, we have spoken to NADMO but I want to call on my constituents. We have well meaning supportive, benevolent members of this constituency and beyond. I want to appeal to you all… to come to our aid.



“I am appealing even to people beyond this constituency to come to please come to our aid, support them; help me support them.” She noted.



Additionally, Ayawaso West Wuogon MP disclosed that her outfit had been able to garner a total of 20,000 Ghana Cedis for the victims but was quick to add that it was inadequate, hence the need for more hands to come on deck.



“Help me support them. We have a fund. So far, we’ve been able to raise about 20,000, but it’s woefully inadequate,” Lydia Alhassan stated.



Earlier, the aspiring NDC Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo was present to console families and individuals who had lost their properties.



He also revealed that plans that were underway to assist victims of the disaster.





