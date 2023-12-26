Help me retain Ayawaso Central seat – Henry Quartey

Politics of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, is urging delegates in the Ayawaso Central Constituency to throw their support behind him in the upcoming NPP primaries, emphasizing the importance of securing the seat for the party in the 2024 general elections.



Henry Quartey, a three-time Member of Parliament, faces competition from Moses Abor, the former Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP.



Expressing gratitude to the delegates for their confidence in him, Quartey acknowledged their pivotal role in securing the seat for the party.



"I decided not to contest again but you said I should go. Today, I thank you again. In 2020, you contributed and bought the forms on my behalf, and I went unopposed. Today, I was in the office and saw that you’ve made such an offer again. So today I’m here to say I’m back again," he recalled.



During his visit to the Ayawaso Central Constituency office at Alajo to submit his nomination form, Quartey called on delegates for their unwavering support, stating, "When you are voting, vote massively for me."



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/NOQ