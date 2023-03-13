Help eliminate gender-based violence - Dr. Bandim calls on the government

General News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Abed Bandim, the Member of Parliament for Bunkpurugu, has called on the government to redouble its efforts towards eliminating gender-based violence in the country.



This, he said, is part of efforts at protecting women and girls.



He said ending gender-based violence will ensure that Ghana attains the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), since none of them can be achieved without Goal Five, which seeks to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.



"As Ghana joins the rest of the international community to celebrate this year's International Women's Day (IWD), it is essential that the Government in partnership with civil society works to expand economic security for women and girls," Dr. Bandim said.



He also urged Ghanaians to support women to pursue their ambitions without any obstructions.



This, he said, would enable women’s inherent leadership qualities provoke desirable change in the society when given the opportunity based on meritocracy.



Dr. Bandim said this when he joined women to celebrate this 2023 International Women’s Day on March 8, 2023.



He celebrated women in Ghana and Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri District in particular for playing an outstanding role in the service and development of the district.



Dr. Bandim emphasized that women will succeed when they are granted social, economic, and cultural opportunities in society.



“Let's continue to empower women and celebrate their strength, contributions and achievements in our society’



"I know that every woman and girl in Ghana and in Bunkpurugu/ Nakpanduri District in particular, can succeed in the social, economic, and cultural opportunities available to them,” Dr. Bandim indicated.



He underscored the role women have played in our nation's politics, cannot be overlooked and deserved recognition, and must be given the opportunity to participate in the affairs of leadership.



This, he explained, is a key commitment of the next National Democratic Congress administration under former president John Mahama, whiles eulogizing the achievements chalked by women appointed by the past NDC government since the fourth Republic.



The theme of the 2023 International Women’s Day is, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.”



It highlights the role of innovative technology in promoting gender equality and meeting the health and development needs of women and girls.



International Women’s Day is marked annually on March 8 to recognize and honour the contributions of women to different fields across the world. The day also aims to highlight the achievements of women and raise awareness about women’s equality.