Hello World Organisation sparks innovation with refurbished computer labs in Nkoranza, Abofuor

Regional News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Christmas has come early for two schools –Nkoranza Senior High Technical School (NSHTS) in the Bono East Region and St. Jerome Senor High School (SAJESS) in the Ashanti Region–following the inauguration of their computer labs after they were fully refurbished and furnished by Hello World Organisation, a non-profit organisation, with 30 sets of all-in-one computers and relevant peripherals for each school.



The schools, in addition to the 30 sets of all-in-one computers, also benefited from a projector each, a printer, scanner and photocopier in one machine each, UPS power back up for each computer in each school and improved internet connectivity.



Also, there was a complete refurbishment of the laboratories that saw the tiling of the floors, installation of air conditioners, replacement of fans, painting of the interior and exterior of the labs, installation of glass windows and doors, window blinds, enhanced security features including burglar proofing and a general improvement of the ambience for teaching and learning.



Hello World Organisation, the brain child of Ghanaian-born American software engineer, Evans Adusei Jr –son of Mr. Evans Adusei, CEO of Evans Timbers– seeks to empower Ghanaian students to compete with their peers across the globe in the sphere of emerging technology. The organisation's founder explained that the name Hello World is a nod to programming; a discipline which he hopes the computers will help deepen.



"At Hello World, we seek to ignite curiosity, foster creativity, and pave the way for a brighter future for Ghanaian youth through coding and artificial intelligence education. We are committed to democratizing access to cutting-edge technology by providing comprehensive learning experiences that empower the youth to not only code but also understand and harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence," he explained.



"By bridging the educational gap, we aim to equip these young minds with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to thrive in an increasingly digital world," Mr. Adusei Jr. added.







This comes as a 2019 report by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) estimated that there will be 230 million "digital jobs" in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030, with Ghana alone offering 9 million digital jobs and nearly US$4 billion in revenue potential; a figure analysts believe has grown as a result of pandemic-accelerated digital drive.



The ceremony held at the Nkoranza Senior High Technical School (NSHTS), brought together students, teachers, community leaders, and distinguished guests gathered to witness the unveiling of the refurbished computer lab. The lab was equipped with 30 brand-new computers, a printer/copy machine, improved internet connectivity, and a complete physical overhaul.



The software engineer expressed his personal and family’s connection to Nkoranza, highlighting the town’s role in shaping the lives of his family where they come from. “As we gather not only to inaugurate a computer lab, but to celebrate the profound connections that bind us to this city,” he remarked.



He pointed out that the computer lab was not just a physical space but a symbol of hope and a commitment to bringing positive change to communities in need.



"These computer labs are not just structures; they are symbols of the potential that education holds. As we embark on this journey together, Hello World remains committed to being a positive force for change, bringing education and empowerment to the forefront of communities across Ghana,” Mr. Adusei Jr. noted.







Headmaster, Nkoranza Senior High School, Mr. Collins Adu-Yeboah, expressed his profound gratitude to Hello World Organisation for the gesture, which he described as a game-changer for the school and its students.



"This is a truly remarkable day for Nkoranza Senior High School. The generosity of Hello World is simply unprecedented. For the first time, our students will have access to a state-of-the-art computer lab with modern equipment and reliable internet connectivity. This will revolutionize their learning experience and equip them with the skills they need to succeed in today's digital world,” Mr. Adu-Yeboah stated, pledging to instill a culture of maintenance within the school.







Nkoranza Omanhene’s education fund



Omanhene of Nkoranza, Nana Kwame Baffoe IV lauded Hello World and Evans Adusei Jnr., acknowledging them for setting a noteworthy standard for development in the area. Expressing gratitude, he urged fellow community members to emulate the organization's commitment to education and technological empowerment.



In a significant gesture, Nana Kwame Baffoe IV pledged 20 percent of proceeds from land sales in the area to be directed into an education fund.

From the municipality, Reverend Isaac Amankwah, the Municipal Director of Education for Nkoranza South, graced the occasion with his presence.



Also present at the inauguration were members of the Adusei family such as Eric Adusei, a consultant and older brother to Evans Adusei Jr; the teaching and non-teaching staff and students of the school as well as other dignitaries from the municipal assembly.











Abofuor – St. Jerome Senor High School (SAJESS)



The inauguration in Nkoranza coincided with the opening of another computer lab in Abofour, demonstrating Hello World's commitment to reaching multiple communities.



Abofuor has been host to the wood processing factory of Evans Timbers for the past 27 years and this gesture by Hello World Organisation is an opportunity to give back to the students and people of Abofuor for being such wonderful host to Evans Timbers and CEO, Mr. Evans Adusei.



Mrs. Mary Boakye, Head Mistress of St. Jerome Senor High School (SAJESS) at Abofuor-Offinso in the Ashanti Region, emphasized the importance of equipping youth with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the digital age. She expressed her belief that the computer labs will provide opportunities for exploration, learning, and dreaming big for students of SAJESS.



















Kontihene of Aborfuor-Offinso



Nana Osei Darko Ampem, Kontihene of Aborfuor-Offinso in the Ashanti Region, was optimistic that the impact of the initiative will be long-lasting.







Mr. Adusei Jr. acknowledged the hard work of the IT departments in both schools and the Hello World team in making the inaugurations possible.



Ultra-modern ICT centre at Nkoranza



The Hello World founder announced the upcoming construction of a brand-new IT center in Nkoranza, scheduled for completion by the end of 2024. "This IT center will become a place where students from surrounding schools can learn and be inspired by what technology can offer," said Mr. Adusei Jr.



"Our vision extends beyond this room, beyond Nkoranza, encompassing numerous communities across Ghana,” he added.























