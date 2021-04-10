Helac Foundation supports education and health services in the Afram Plains

General News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Lawrence Amoah, Contributor

Officials of a nongovernmental organization, Helac Foundation have made a donation of computers, projectors and furniture to some selected schools and government institutions in the Afram Plains North District of the Eastern Region.



Aimed at promoting health and education within the District, the beneficiary institutions included sixteen schools ranging from primary schools to Senior High/technical/vocational schools as well as other institutions such as the Donkorkorkrom Presby Hospital, Ghana Education Service-Donkorkrom and the Donkorkrom District Health Insurance Office.



Addressing a brief ceremony to hand over the items to the beneficiary institutions, the Chief Executive Officer of Helac Foundation, Mr Musah Adamu outlined that the aim of the gesture is to ensure that education becomes a highest priority of the people of Afram Plains as well as create enabling opportunities for youth development within the area.



“Helac has over the years supported schools in the Afram Plains area and today we are here to extend a similar gesture to about 20 schools and government agencies who are going to receive computer sets with accessories, projectors and furniture.



The aim and objective of Helac is to see that education is a highest priority of the people of Afram Plains and also impact on the youth. I will therefore at this point acknowledge St. Lucas School Eindhoven, Bax Metaal, Luxlight, 3DTEC, Kuylaars cars, Fs kantoormeubelen and DPA , all of whom are our partners both home and abroad, and have since 2002 worked with us in making our dream a reality," he stated.







Mr Adamu who entreated the beneficiary institutions to ensure efficient use of the donated items reaffirmed the commitment of his organization to see to the growth of education, health and the general wellbeing of the people of the Afram Plains area.



He stressed that it is for the betterment of the area that his organization has for almost 20 years committed to social responsibilities in the Afram Plains area.













