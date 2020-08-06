General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Height of indiscipline, insubordination and disrespect by SHS students must be condemned by all - Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has condemned the rude behaviour and vulgar language by some Senior High School (SHS) students towards President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after writing their first final examination paper.



Lots of videos went viral on social media days ago showing some students in various SHSs insulting the President because they relied on leaked examination questions which didn't appear in their actual exams.



The students, who are beneficiaries of the President's free SHS programme, were disappointed that they couldn't write their exams satisfactorily.



With some of them demonstrating and vandalizing school properties, others also blamed the President for not helping them amidst fears they will fail the exams and so used unpalatable words on the First Gentleman of the land.



Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa, addressing the issue, has cautioned his fellow legislators, politicians and the entire nation not to condone the student's insubordination.



"Vandalizing school property & insulting the President because you are not pleased with your exams must be the height of indiscipline, insubordination & disrespect which must be condemned by all. Education is not just about passing exams, it is more about shaping good character," he tweeted.





