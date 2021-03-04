General News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Heavy security presence at Supreme Court ahead of election petition judgment

There is a heavy security presence at the premises of the Supreme Court of Ghana in Accra ahead of the judgment of the presidential election petition.



After weeks of hearing amid dismissed applications with their attendant reviews, the seven-member panel led by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah will deliver judgement on Thursday, March 4.



Former President John Dramani Mahama will later today, Thursday, March 4, know whether his petition for the results of last year’s presidential elections to be annulled will be upheld or dismissed.



Mr Mahama, who stood the December 7 on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its Presidential Candidate, petitioned the Court on Wednesday, December 30 to have the results declared in his favour.



Additionally, he prayed the Court for a rerun between him and the declared winner, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who stood on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).