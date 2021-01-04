General News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Heavy security in Accra ahead of Akufo-Addo's inauguration

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

The Ghana Police Service has indicated in a statement that it is deploying Security personnel including the Military and allied Security agencies for the inauguration of the President-elect.



According to the Police, this is to ensure the safety of state property and the general maintenance of law and order in the country.



The statement indicated that all VVIPs will be provided with protection on the day of the inauguration and the same attention will be given to the entire State House Complex; Accra International Conference Centre; Accra Sports Stadium and the Black Star Square.



The President-elect for Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on January 7 be sworn in at the Parliament house.



Prior to the swearing-in, Members of Parliament will elect a speaker who will lead the 8th Parliament which experts say promises to be one to watch.

