Heavy security at EC ahead of voters registration

A host of national security apparatus are currently at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC) in Accra hours before the commencement of the voter registration exercise.



As part of preparations towards the event, the EC Chair, Jean Mensa is speaking to the public through various media platforms on some final updates, prior to the day.



Aside the visible security vehicles that are parked in front of the premises, there are police personnel at every point from the gate to the final entry point, where the presser is being held, to ensure that uninvited persons are turned away.



Even for persons who are allowed entry, they have to undergo thorough checks by these police personnel to ensure individuals are clear to proceed.



Background



The voters registration exercise, which was scheduled to take place on April 18 this year was postponed to Tuesday, June 30 due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.



Security personnel have been deployed across the country to man the borders and to prevent foreign nationals to participate in the exercise.



Residents at Ketu South municipality have lamented about the heavy presence of military personnel in the area, noting that they are unable to go about their regular activities.



Minority Members of Parliament belonging to the Volta caucus in reaction to the development, have accused the government of intimidating residents in the region to prevent them from taking part in the voters registration exercise.





