General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Heavy rainstorms to hit Northern and Middle Ghana today – Meteo Agency predicts

The Meteo Agency says the prediction has a 90 percent chance of occurring

The Northern and Middle parts of the country are likely to experience heavy rainstorms throughout today September 9, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has predicted.



The Meteo Agency says the prediction has a 90 percent chance of occurring.



In a statement issued by the agency and copied to GhanaWeb, the rainstorm will hit towns in Chereponi, Gambaga, Gushiegu, Yendi, Bimbilla, Garu, Nakpanduri and Bawku between 6:00 am and 11:00 am today.



“Navrongo, Bolgatanga, Walewale, Tamale, Daboya and Salaga will as well be affected between 7:00 am and 12:00 pm,” the statement from the agency read.



The agency added that areas within the middle and coastal sectors of Ghana will be affected later in the day and advised residents of the areas mentioned to take precautionary measures.



See the statement below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.