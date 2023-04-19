Heavy rainstorm destroys classrooms at Dunkwa SHTS, students cry for support

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

More than seven classroom blocks of the Dunkwa Senior High Technical School (DSTS) have been destroyed after a heavy downpour at Dunkwa in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality.



The devastating situation has left the students and teachers with no other option but to study in uncompleted buildings on campus.



A visit by GhanaWeb saw that the storm had ripped off some roofs of the school, brought down powerlines, and destroyed instrumental materials used by both teachers and students.



Both students and teachers have called on authorities to come to their aid as the situation is making teaching and learning uncomfortable and difficult.



Abigail Ampofo, a Form one student, told GhanaWeb that they were scared and unhappy at their current learning blocks as the building was uncompleted and could be hit by unfortunate incidents anytime.



She has, therefore, called on the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to, as a matter of urgency, come to their aid to help create a conducive environment for their studies.



"We can be hit with another disaster as the classroom block we use now is uncompleted, meaning it is not good for use."



Patience Larko-Lartey, the headmistress of the school, said in an interview that the downpour had destroyed a seven-unit classroom block and affected parts of the staff common room and administration block, among others.



She noted that no one was hurt by the unfortunate catastrophe.



Larko-Lartey, however, appealed to the old students of the school, individuals, and interested parties to come and support the school in constructing the damaged blocks.



"The situation is unfortunate, and I am pleading with all persons, especially the old students, to come to our aid."



Meanwhile, authorities such as the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Assembly have visited the scene, and efforts to resolve the situation are underway.