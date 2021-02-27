Regional News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Effia-Kwesimintsim

Current state of the Good Shepherd Anglican Junior High School (JHS) at Effiakuma New

The heavy rains that lasted almost two hours on Thursday caused flooding in many areas in the Sekondi Takoradi and Effia Kwesimintsim municipalities.



The negative impact of the rains did not leave out the Good Shepherd Anglican Junior High School (JHS) at Effiakuma New Site as the rains entered the classrooms and also took over the whole school compound.



At the scene, one could see both teachers and students busily cleaning their classrooms on Friday and also removing desks.



Some got their wet books in the sun to get them to dry.



It broke into people’s homes, stores, offices, the Anglican JHS, destroying their teaching and learning materials and leaving many stranded.



3news.com’s Western Region correspondent Richard Ato Koomson reported that the rains started around 4:40 pm.



Areas such as Effia Mrs. Cudjoe, New Site, Market Circle, Mankessim White House, Apowa St. Mary’s Boys Senior High School along the Sekondi-Takoradi-Agona-Nkwanta highway were badly affected.



The Anglican JHS was completely submerged and, as a result, the students were completely out of lesson hours Friday morning.



Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive for Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA), Kojo Acquah, told 3news.com that a team from the Municipal National Disaster Management Organizations (NADMO) office was dispatched to the scene to rectify the fault with the school’s design.



He has promised to act swiftly to avert future occurrences.