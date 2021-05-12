Heavy rains to hit parts of north this morning - GMA

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Heavy rains are expected to hit parts of the north of Ghana this morning.



According to a statement from the Ghana Meteorological Agency, the "Rains will be experienced over parts of the north this morning."



Later in the day, in the south of the country, rains are to be expected.



According to a schedule attached to the Twitter post, many parts of the country are to experience temperatures between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius.



