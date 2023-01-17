Heavy police presence in Buipe following chaos

Regional News of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is currently a heavy security presence in Buipe in the Savanna Region following some disturbances in the area.



The military and police presence comes after some persons stormed the police station and the palace of the Buipewura to demand the release of eight people who were arrested.



During the protest, an individual was injured when police fired a warning shot to disperse the protestors.



He has however been taken to the hospital for treatment.



According to citinews.com, eight persons were arrested for the alleged involvement in razing down some houses belonging to some Fulanis in protest against the enskinment of a Fulani as a chief of Mande.



The Secretary of Buipewura Jinapor II, Neripewura Abubakari Kitson Panfia, said measures have been put in place to restore calm.



NYA/WA



