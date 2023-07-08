Health tourism is infinite, let’s explore the sector – CEO of Korle-Bu

Health News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

C.E.O of the Korle-bu teaching hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, has admonished that Ghanaians explore the infinite possibilities of health tourism compared to other natural resources bestowed on Ghana.



He made his assertion at the launch of Adansi Health Tourism, a first-of-its-kind initiative that will satisfy and prioritize the healthcare needs of clients with world-class offerings both in Ghana and abroad.



He motioned, “If we plant Cocoa on all the lands in Ghana, that will still be finite but opening up our borders to people from Senegal, Ivory Coast, Togo, Sierra Léon, Liberia, and other African countries to continue coming to Ghana to seek health solutions is infinite.”



He continued saying, “Our cry about the relocation of our health workers abroad, lack of jobs, and lack of investment in our health facilities can be solved by health tourism.” He ended by patting Adansi Travels on the back for introducing health tourism, something he has been considering and working around since 2007.



The C.E.O of Adansi Mr. Gideon Asare noted that “there are very efficient and technologically advanced health facilities in Ghana that carry out some of the most delicate procedures and the procedures that can’t be done here, we have partners outside the country.”



He continued, “Our job is to facilitate the travel of those coming to Ghana and those in Ghana that need to travel out and we will make it as swift as ever, to avoid needless loss of life”



He took the opportunity to thank all their partners: the health facilities, hotels, and airlines.



Managing Director of Adansi Health Tourism Dr. Eugenia Sarh Adjei added that “When people travel to Ghana, they should be confident that they will get the best of healthcare. Notwithstanding, either inbound or outbound, we are ready to be that bridge.”



The wholly owned Ghanaian company which is a subsidiary of Adansi Travels will facilitate the inbound and outbound travel of people seeking health solutions to Ghana and abroad alike and will also intertwine tourism with the science of healing.



Adansi Health Tourism is tipped to provide solutions needed to close the health gap and help people obtain timely and high-quality healthcare as well as vacations with cost-effective offers.