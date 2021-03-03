Health News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: GNA

Health professionals takes coronavirus jab

Some Health Officials receiving their jabs

Dr Richard Anthony, Director of Tema General Hospital, on Tuesday, advised the public to ‘shun all the hearsays’ propaganda about the COVID-19 vaccination and partake in the exercise.



Dr Anthony after taking the COVID-19 vaccination told the Ghana News Agency at Tema that the vaccine was not poisonous as people made others to erroneously believe.



He said, “If it was poisonous, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, their families and other government officials would not have taken it”.



He advised the public to ignore the conspiracy theory propagandists, and encouraged everyone to take the vaccine in order to be protected against the virus, “as a medical practitioner I have taken the jab”.



Dr Anthony also advised that, even though the vaccine is being administered, the public should not relegate the safety protocols to the background.



He said the safety protocols must be observed till the Virus vanishes completely.



Other health professionals participated in the exercise and other categories of citizens who were among the first to go through the process



