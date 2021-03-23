Health professionals encouraged to take Coronavirus vaccine

Health News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: GNA

Dr. Esther Priscila Biamah-Danquah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Heath Director has advised health officers to take the COVID-19 jab to whip-up public interest.



Dr Biamah-Danquah made the remark during a stakeholders meeting on post review of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise within the Municipality.



She expressed concern over the refusal of some health workers from taking the jab.



“You refuse to take your vaccine and you expect the citizens to allow you to administer it to them?" she quizzed.



According to the Municipal Health Director, another way to let the public take the vaccination seriously was to ensure that the health officers also took their jab to allay the fears and the public misconceptions.



Dr Biamah-Danquah further added that the municipality though faced with numerous challenges, was able to exceed its expected targets by 101 per cent adding that, phase two would see an improvement.



She noted that 60 percent of males received their jabs as compared to the 40 percent of females within the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality



The Kpone-Katamanso Health Directorate targeted 6,182 people for the coronavirus vaccination exercise but was able to hit 6,258 at the end of phase one.



