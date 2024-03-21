Health infrastructure: Don't doubt John Mahama - Mintah Akandoh tells critics

Politics of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

NDC Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency in the Western region and the Ranking Member on Parliament's Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has reaffirmed the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure in the country.



Mr. Akandoh opined that former President John Mahama’s track record in improving healthcare delivery is unmatched urging the general public not to cast doubts on what John Mahama is capable of doing when he is elected as President come December 2024.



While speaking on JoyNews' PM Express on Tuesday, Mr Akandoh stressed Mr. Mahama's unparalleled track record in the health sector unlike the incumbent government who has failed on their promises thus far.



“Mahama is a man, that in the history of Ghana, when it comes to health infrastructure, nobody beats him,” he said on Tuesday.



Mr. Akandoh’s statement comes after NPP MPs on Parliament’s Health Committee chastised John Mahama, for describing the government's Agenda 111 project as unrealistic and overly ambitious.



On Monday, Mr Mahama said the construction of over 80 hospitals simultaneously without a clear and sustainable source of funding is unreasonable and subsequently proposed an alternative approach, suggesting that it would have been more sensible to begin with a smaller number, such as 40 hospitals, ensuring their completion before initiating further projects.



However, responding to this on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Health Committee, Dr Nana Afriye Ayew, said the NPP did not expect such comments from the leader of the NDC.



Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye therefore argued that for the former President to describe the Agenda 111 policy as ambitious and unrealistic is an attack on the NDC's manifesto since the party has also indicated its intention to construct over 80 hospitals.



However, Mr Akandoh on the JoyNews show, believes in John Mahama’s ability to walk his talk.



According to him, Mr Mahama during his first tenure contributed immensely to the healthcare infrastructure of the country citing numerous landmark projects initiated during his presidency.



Notable among these were the construction of Ridge Hospital and the expansion of the Police Hospital, both of which significantly enhanced healthcare delivery in the country.



Furthermore, Mr Akandoh cited Mr Mahama's role in initiating several other critical healthcare projects, which include the Maritime Hospital, University of Ghana Hospital, Tepa Hospital, Kumawu Hospital, Bekwai Hospital, and the Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital.



He underscored the former president’s commitment to improving healthcare access and quality across various regions of Ghana during his tenure as president, adding that John Mahama is capable of doing even more.



One of the Mahama administration's key achievements, according to Akandoh, was the establishment of approximately 1,260 Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds. These facilities have played a pivotal role in providing primary healthcare services to underserved communities, demonstrating Mahama's dedication to addressing healthcare disparities.



While admitting that not all projects were completed by the end of Mahama's term in January 2017, Mr Akandoh noted that significant progress had been made, with many nearing completion.



He, therefore, encouraged the general public to trust Mr Mahama's assurances, taking note of his significant contributions to the nation's healthcare sector as President.



“...So when Mahama promises that he will build hospitals, nobody should doubt him,” he stressed.