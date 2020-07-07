Regional News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Health facilities in Northern Region receive PPE

The Christian Children's Fund of Canada (CCFC), an international Non-governmental Organization, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) valued at US$11,000 to some health facilities in the Northern Region.



The donation is to support the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the COVID-19 fight.



The PPE included quantities of Infrared thermometer guns, surgical kits, N95 and surgical nose masks, sterile examination gloves and hand sanitizers.



The CCFC made the donation on Monday in Tamale as part of its four years of Promoting Maternal, Newborn, Infant and Child Sustainable Health Efforts (PROMISE) Project, funded by the Global Affairs Canada, which ends this year.



Health facilities in the Savelugu Municipality, Nanumba South District and the Northern Regional COVID-19 Isolation Centre received the equipment.



Mr Stephen Amoako, Chief of Party, Promise Project, urged the Northern Regional Health Directorate to ensure that the beneficiaries used the PPE judiciously to help curb the spread of the disease among health workers.



Dr John Bertson Eleeza, the Northern Regional Director of the GHS, who received the items on behalf of the beneficiaries, acknowledged the NGO's continuous support to the GHS and urged it to do more.

