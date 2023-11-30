Health expert cautions residents of Upper East Region as harmattan roars

Health News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Upper East Region:



The Upper East Regional Disease Control Officer, Emmanuel Konlan, has called on the people of the region to take precautionary measures as the harmattan season begins to give signals.



According to him, this will help them stay safe and avoid contracting any of the health conditions that come with the season.



He spoke to GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional correspondent, Sarah Dubure, in an exclusive interview and as part of the discussions, he said the harmattan season is accompanied by cold weather which affects every part of the body.



This, he noted, triggers conditions such as pneumonia, cough, respiratory infections, skin cracking, and others.



Throwing more light on pneumonia, he advised the general public to wear thick clothes and not expose their chests, as this would expose their lungs to the disease.



"We advise that you wear thick clothes. Do not expose your chest, as cold will enter into your ribs and affect your lungs which will give you pneumonia. When you wear thick clothes, you don't expose yourself to too much cold", he counselled.



About safety measures for children, he advised parents to cultivate the habit of bathing their wards with warm water.



"The children especially, as they are going to school heat some warm water bath them, and smear pomade on them", he said



He added that parents should always ensure that their wards wear pullovers to provide maximum heat to them.



"Wear them their school uniforms and then you try and then put the pullover on them so that it will keep them warm", he advised.



Mr. Konlan further advised parents not to let their children sleep directly under fans at home.



"Some people use funs a lot. Don't let the children be exposed to that. When you are even using the fun, let them sleep where the fun is not direct and we should cover them with clothing and other things so that it will prevent them from getting cold", he cautioned.



He also admonished them to ensure that their guns at home do not spin at top speed but should be moderately spun.



Giving more insight into dry skin as a condition, he explained that it causes the skin to crack, making it scaly.



"The skin will be scaly, you apply pomade and yet, you will feel the dryness. You see that when it happens that way, you will not feel comfortable", he said



He advised the public to try as much as possible to always drink water to prevent dehydration.



He also advised that they smear pomade around their nostrils to prevent respiratory tract infections. He said it will also prevent the drying of the nose which consequently leads to bleeding.



"Try to always use pomade or even shea butter to wet your nose because as the air blows, it dries up your nostrils and even your throat. That is why you get cracks in the nose and then the throat and that is what causes Upper Respiratory tract infections. Some people can be bleeding from the nose. The dry wind gives some cracks so when you blow your nose, blood can come from there", he said



"You need to be drinking more water so that as your body is drying, the water will be moisturising it. As you drink the water, your throat will be wet so that those cracks will not be there", he added.



He also warned the general public to take their bath regularly and not use the weather as an excuse.



Mr. Konlan emphasized that bathing is key to promoting good health in this season.



The Regional Disease Control Officer also entreated the public, to always wear nose masks when stepping out. He stressed that it is a necessity, especially for those riding motorbikes.



The harmattan is creeping in slowing, but as the saying goes, "To be forewarned is to be forearmed".